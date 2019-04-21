Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include mental health professionals from the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of Testing, Advisement and Career Services at Barton Community College Judy Jacobs. Judy will be joined by Workforce Services Specialist at Kansas Works Heidi Britain and Sunflower Diversified Services HR Director Vicki Keffer who will preview Thursday’s Job Fest event in Great Bend. (Encore Presentation)
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
5:30-10P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”