The Barton Lady Cougar softball team took a pair of games from Southeast Community College Saturday at Cougar Field.

Barton won game one of the non-conference double header 5-2 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the 7th to take game two 10-9

The Lady Cougars improve to 28-11 overall with a Jayhawk League East record of 18-4.

Barton returns to action Monday in Ark City for a conference double header with Cowley.