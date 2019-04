BARBER COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Barber County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling southeast on River Road thirteen miles northwest of Medicine Lodge.

A vulture came out of the north ditch and struck the driver in the head. The vehicle traveled off the road into the north ditch, struck a barbwire fence and overturned.

Authorities released no additional details early Sunday.