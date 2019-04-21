Barton baseball loses twice in El Dorado

After losing the first two games of a four game series in Great Bend Thursday, the Butler Grizzlies bounced back to beat the Barton Cougar twice Saturday in El Dorado to gain a split in the four game Jayhawk West series.

Butler jumped to a 6-0 lead after two innings in the first game before hanging on to win 7-5. In game two, the Grizzlies cruised to an 11-1 victory.

The two losses dropped Barton to 29-17 overall and 15-13 in league play while Butler improved to 28-17 and 14-10.

Barton returns to action Tuesday with a single 9-inning non-conference game at Hutchinson.

The Cougars currently sit in 6th place in the West standings with four conference games left to play.