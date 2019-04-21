Great Bend Post

2 hospitalized after van rear-ends tractor pulling an implement

JACKSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Jackson County.

Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Sheriff

A 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on Kansas 16 just east of B Road approximately a mile from the Pottawatomie County line, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The van rear-ended a farm tractor pulling an implement.  Life Star Ambulance flew the van driver who sustained life threatening injuries to Stormont Vail in Topeka, according to Morse. Jackson County EMS transported a front seat passenger to Stormont Vail. A third occupant in the van was not injured.

The names of the victims, both residents of Corning, Kansas, have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation, according to Morse.