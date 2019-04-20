Sen. Moran statement on USMCA ITC report

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement after the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) released its report assessing the likely economic impact of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“The completion of the ITC report is an important step toward passing USMCA. While I look forward to fully reviewing the report in detail, I am pleased to see it confirms enacting USMCA would positively impact the U.S. economy, increase exports and create jobs. The importance of Mexico and Canada as trading partners to Kansas and the nation is clear. It is now critical that Democrats work in good faith with congressional Republicans and the administration to draft and pass legislation to enact the trade agreement.”