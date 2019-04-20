Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Pete Alonso hit his seventh home run, Robinson Cano added three hits and the New York Mets held off the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Mets closer Edwin Diaz retired Yadier Molina on a flyball with runners at the corners for the final out. Lane Thomas hit a two-run homer in his first major league plate appearance, connecting in the St. Louis sixth. His shot scraped the top of the right field wall and originally was ruled in play, but became a home run after a replay review. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Pete Alonso hit his seventh home run, Robinson Cano added three hits and the New York Mets held off the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Mets closer Edwin Diaz retired Yadier Molina on a flyball with runners at the corners for the final out. Lane Thomas hit a two-run homer in his first major league plate appearance, connecting in the St. Louis sixth. His shot scraped the top of the right field wall and originally was ruled in play, but became a home run after a replay review.

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia played stopper again for the Yankees in earning his first win of the season and Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer to help New York beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2. Mike Tauchman also went deep and the Yankees got four solid innings from their bullpen to bounce back from a listless performance against the last-place Royals in the series opener.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson didn’t go into detail about what he said during a bench-clearing fracas with Kansas City earlier in the week after a report that he directed a racial slur at Royals pitcher Brad Keller. Anderson was suspended one game for his actions Wednesday. Benches cleared after Keller hit Anderson, who had celebrated an earlier home run, with a fastball. Keller was penalized five games and is appealing.

UNDATED (AP) — A proposal to require a graduate transfer to count against a team’s scholarship total for two years in football and basketball has been rejected by the NCAA. The Division I Council voted down a proposal that could have tapped the brakes on the de facto free agency created by a rule originally intended to give athletes more freedom to pursue graduate degrees.

National Headlines

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam delivered 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors downed the Magic, 98-93 in Orlando to take a two-games-to-one lead in the NBA first-round series. Siakam was 13 for 20 from the floor and the Raptors held Orlando to 36% shooting to win their second straight since a series-opening loss in Toronto. Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who trailed 61-60 midway through the third before going on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Boston Celtics have a 3-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs after Jaylen Brown scored 23 points in leading a 104-96 win over the Pacers at Indiana. Kyrie Irving finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Boston, which blew a 15-point first-half lead and trailed by two at the break before limiting the Pacers to 12 points in the third quarter. Tyreke Evans matched his career playoff high with 19 points for the Pacers, who will try to stave off elimination Sunday at home.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook provided 33 points and 11 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder downed the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, 120-108 to get within 2-1 in the NBA first-round series. Paul George scored 22 points, Jerami Grant scored 18 and Dennis Schroder scored 17 for the Thunder, who will host Game 4 on Sunday night. Damian Lillard scored 32 points, but he scored just three in the fourth quarter after scoring 25 in the third.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta at Cleveland 7:10 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Kansas City 2

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 3

Final Boston 6 Tampa Bay 4

Final Houston 7 Texas 2

Final Seattle 5 L-A Angels 3

Final Toronto 5 Oakland 1

Minnesota at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 5 Arizona 1

Final Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 1

Final Miami 3 Washington 2

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Milwaukee 3

Final N-Y Mets 5 St. Louis 4

Final Colorado 4 Philadelphia 3, 12 Innings

Final Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2, 11 Innings

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 98 Orlando 93

Final Boston 104 Indiana 96

Final Oklahoma City 120 Portland 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 2 Boston 1

Final Colorado 5 Calgary 1