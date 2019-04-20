Police search continues for alleged Kansas church van thief

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of vandalism, vehicle theft and asking the public for help to identify and locate the suspects. Just after 8 a..m. April 4, security cameras observed a man walking onto the property of Bethel Baptist Church, 3600 West 2nd Street North in Wichita, according to a media release.

The suspect described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds was wearing a gray overcoat, blue jeans with a hole in the right knee, black shoes and a gray hat. He began tampering with doors and windows of the church building and church busses and vans. The suspect threw an object that broke out windows on both vans in the church parking lot, according to the release.

The suspect entered one van and damaged the ignition. He was able to start the ignition on the second van and drove west on 2nd Street.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Wichita Police or CrimeStoppes.