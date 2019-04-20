Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

April 22, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. INDEPENDENT TOWNSHIP: Board Resignation:

-Dustin Daniels has resigned as the Independent Township Clerk. Should the Commission accept the resignation, the remaining Township board members would then be required to submit the name of a replacement. Ms. Zimmerman will provide details.

C. INDEPENDENT TOWNSHIP: Board Appointment:

-Independent Township board members have recommended that Bridget Beran be appointed as the Clerk. It is the responsibility of the Commission to formally make such appointments. Ms. Zimmerman will provide details.

D. SOLID WASTE: Local Recycling Grant – 2018 Outcomes:

-In 2018, the Commission granted Sunflower Diversified $15,000.00 for recycling with an understanding that the funds would be utilized for local recycling programs. The funding was paid, in full, from the Solid Waste Budget. Jon Prescott, Executive Director, Sunflower Diversified Services, will provide details of the use of the 2018 grant monies.

E. GOLDEN BELT VETERANS MEMORIAL: Project Update:

-Barton County is currently in the process of working on the next stone for the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial. Side One of Stone IV was purchased by the Hoisington VFW 7428 when it closed. Side Two is for general use. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

F. RESOLUTION 2019-08: A Resolution Regarding the 2019 Tax Sale and Rescinding Resolution 2019-03, 2019 Tax Sale, Adopted January 28, 2019:

-Proposed Resolution 2019-08 revises certain language of Resolution 2019-03, 2019 Tax Sale, and authorizes the Treasurer to determine the tracts subject to the tax sale as is allowed by Kansas statute. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Grant Requests – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, and Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

April 22, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Grant Requests – Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, and Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

10:345 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, is scheduled for April 25, 2019.

