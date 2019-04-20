KSU football player arrested for alleged domestic battery

MANHATTAN —A member of the Kansas State University football team 20-year-old Hunter Andre Rison was arrested just after 2p.m. Friday, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report. He was jailed on requested charges that include Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship on a bond of $1,000, according to the report.

Rison has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team and departmental policy, according to a statement from KSU Athletics.

“Our program will be one that is built on hard work and integrity and doing things the right way,” said head coach Chris Klieman in the statement. “We have extremely high expectations for our players on and off the field.”

Rison is a red shirt sophomore who transferred from Michigan State and sat out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules, according to the online KSU football bio.