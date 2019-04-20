Kansas zoo keeper hospitalized after attack by tiger

TOPEKA — Authorities are investigating after a zoo keeper was attacked and injured by a male Sumatran tiger just after 9am. Saturday at the Topeka Zoo.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was awake and alert, according Molly Hadfield with the city of Topeka. She did not release the zoo keeper’s name.

Sanjiv the tiger involved in the attack and the other tigers were put in hold in their enclosure following the incident and the zoo closed temporarily, according to Hadfield. The tiger exhibit will remain closed.

The Zoo was closed for approximately 45 minutes after the attack. It has since reopened. Zoo visitors witnessed the incident, according to Hadfield.

“Sanjiv is a wild animal and was just asking on instinct,” Hadfield said.