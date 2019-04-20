Kan. man jailed for shooting neighbor in head with pellet gun

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who allegedly shot his neighbor after a dispute.

Just after midnight Friday, Greenwood County dispatch was notified that an individual had been shot in the head with a pellet gun, according to a media release.

Deputies arrived at 417 S. 3rd in Madison, to learn about an ongoing neighbor dispute.

The victim was able to give suspect information which led law enforcement to search for 53-year-old Terry Lynn Bogart who fled the scene in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker. The victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter and was in the intensive care unit.

A search warrant was executed at Bogart’s residence where the weapon was recovered. Bogart was located and arrested Friday evening without further incident and has been booked into the Greenwood County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.