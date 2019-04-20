Come Home Reverse Scholarship details to be explained at public meetings

Christy Tustin, Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) executive director, will explain details of the new Come Home Reverse Scholarship Fund at five public meetings.

The schedule is: 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 24 at the Front Door in Great Bend; 5:30 p.m. April 25 at the Larned Chamber of Commerce; 5:30 p.m. May 1 at the Rush County Extension meeting room; and 5:30 p.m. May 7 at the Stafford County Courthouse Annex.

“We hope residents of communities in Pawnee, Rush, Stafford and Barton counties will join in the conversation,” Tustin said. “This new program promises to be an important piece of our economic-development puzzle.”

For more information, visit the GBCF website and/or Facebook page, or call 620-792-3000.

