Barton music students to present recital

Barton Community College will present a student recital at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25 in the Dorothy Moses Morrison Chapel, located in the Fine Arts Building, F-157. The recital is free and open to the public.

The recital will feature students of Keyboard Instructor Karole Erikson, Director of Instrumental Studies Steve Lueth, Percussion Instructor Kurtis Koch, Voice Instructor Glenna Gaunt and Guitar Instructor Curtis Oberle. Barton music students are an eclectic group made up of traditional college students, area high school students enrolled for college credit and area adults studying for their enjoyment.

Performing piano students are Alex Robl of Ellinwood, Slade Zamarippa of Ellinwood, Aaron Schultz of Great Bend and Payton Steinert of Hoisington. Schultz will be performing his arrangement of “The Last of Us.”

Performing instrumentalists are Dorian Lueth of Great Bend on viola and Slade Zamarripa of Ellinwood on clarinet.

Performing vocalists are Austin Carrington of Larned, Alyxius Torres of Great Bend, Kelsey Neeland of Great Bend, Anna Hislop of Wichita, Dorian Lueth of Great Bend, Dayton Long of St. John, Kaitlin Adams of Great Bend, Madison Erway of Larned, Rachael Dickson of Ellinwood, Alex Robl of Ellinwood, Dylan Carrier of Hoisington and Drew Dannar of Ellinwood. Singers will perform a variety of styles including, folk, opera, art song and musical theatre.