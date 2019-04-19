Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.