Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.