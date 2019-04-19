This Weekend on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGB AND 97.7 WEEKEND PROGRAMMING – SATURDAY
MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory
5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”
6:00-8:00 ESPN Radio “Marti & McGee”
8:00-9:00 Agri-Shop
9:00-10:00 Health Information Please
10:00-11:30 “Kim Komando Show”
11:30-4P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
4P-8P NBA Playoffs – Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs
8P-MID ESPN Radio – “Game Night”
SUNDAY
MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Nory
5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”
6:00-7:00 ESPN Radio – “Best Week Ever”
7:00-8:00 “This Weekend with Gordon Deal”
8:05-8:30 Lutheran Hour
8:30-9:00 “Viewpoints”
9:00-11:30 Local Church Services and programming
11:30-4:00 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
4:00-5:00 ESPN Radio – “PodCenter”
5:00-9:30 Major League Baseball – Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros
9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Into the Night”