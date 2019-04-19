Police: Suspect in Salina shooting considered armed, dangerous

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Thursday shooting incident in Salina and looking for a person of interest.

On Thursday evening, police were called to the Hillcrest Apartments, 2140 E. Crawford for the report of a shooting, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Dalton Reinbold, 21, was identified as the victim of the shooting. EMS transported Reinbold to Salina Regional Health Center and was later released, according to Forrester.

Police identified Zachary Matthew Degraw, 20, as a person of interest in the case.

Degraw is described as a white male 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Forrester noted. Degraw currently has active warrants for his arrest out of Saline County District Court for aggravated failure to appear, narcotics violations, and various other crimes, he added.

Forrester said Degraw should be considered armed and dangerous. If Degraw’s location is known, do not attempt to approach or contact him, but immediately contact police by calling 911, he added. Additionally, persons who have information about this case are asked to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS (785-825-8477).

Forrester said the Salina Police Department has not been notified by either Russell authorities or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that the shooting incident in Salina Thursday evening is in any way related to the shooting incident in Russell.