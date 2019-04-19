Police officer wounded, suspect arrested at motel in Russell

RUSSELL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident that wounded a police officer in Russell.

Just after 8p.m. Thursday, police responded to the Days Inn, 1225 South Fossil Street after report of a suicidal subject, according to a media release.

Shots were fire during the welfare check and the officer was injured. Police took the suspect into custody.

The wounded officer, a 17-year-veteran of the department was transported to the hospital in Russell and later to the hospital in Hays for treatment. Authorities have not released the officer’s name or the name of the suspect.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.