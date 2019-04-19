Kansas man dead, 1 hospitalized after van rolls on Kansas Turnpike

BUTLER COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Econoline Van driven by Bryan Garcia-Olvera, 22, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 135 just north of the Towanda exit.

The van traveled off the road and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle returned to the road and rolled into the ditch.

Garcia-Olvera was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger Patrick Shane, 29, Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.