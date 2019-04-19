Friday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Homer Bailey won consecutive starts for the first time since July 2017, holding the New York Yankees to three hits over six innings and leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 victory. Jorge Soler and Ryan O’Hearn hit solo home runs off Domingo Germán, and the Royals won their second straight after starting the season 5-12, including 0-5 on the road.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — From the moment he took over the Kansas City Chiefs’ front office, general manager Brett Veach has been willing to go out on a limb, whether it was signing a big-name free agent or swinging a trade or releasing a well-known player. Now, he will finally have a chance to show what he can do in the draft.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has officially appealed the two-year suspension of forward Silvio De Sousa arising from an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball. The school says De Sousa was suspended for most of the 2018-19 basketball season and all of the 2019-20 season “for alleged violations that he was unaware of and from which he did not benefit.” The appeal now goes to the Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. That committee’s ruling is final.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver has declared for the NBA draft after two standout seasons at Texas Tech. Culver helped lead his hometown Red Raiders to the two deepest NCAA Tournament runs in school history. Culver’s announcement came 10 days after Tech lost in overtime to Virginia in the national championship game. The Red Raiders went to their first Elite Eight last year when Culver was a freshman.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Xavier guard Keonte Kennedy has signed with TCU. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon announced Thursday the signings of Kennedy and forward Mickey Pearson Jr. Kennedy played 22 games as a freshman at Xavier last season. He left the team in late February and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 guard went to Westlake High in Austin, Texas. Pearson is a 6-7 forward who initially signed with Saint Louis before deciding instead to go to prep school at Hargrave Military.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers have two-games-to-one leads in their respective NBA first-round series. Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Stephen Curry added 21 in the Warriors’ 132-105 blowout over the Clippers in Los Angeles. Derrick White poured in a career-high 36 points in the Spurs’ 118-108 win over Denver, and Ben Simmons scored a career playoff-high 31 points on 11 of 13 shooting as the Sixers downed Brooklyn, 131-115.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis has received a new contract that runs through 2021. A person familiar with the agreement says the new deal adds $33.75 million, which brings him to $50.25 million over three years. Davis hit a major league-leading 48 home runs last season while setting a career high with 123 RBIs. He currently leads the majors with 10 homers and has 20 RBIs.

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day injured list with left knee irritation. The 35-year-old Pedroia started the season on the injured list with inflammation in his left knee. He was reinstated April 9 and appeared in six games, going 2-for-20 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Shane Lowry has opened with a 6-under 65 to take the lead through one round of the PGA’s RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island. Lowry birdied three of his first six holes and carded three more birdies on the back nine. Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger, Luke List, Ryan Moore and Ryan Palmer are one shot back.

Scorecard

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 9 Chi White Sox 7

Final Toronto 7 Minnesota 4

Final Kansas City 6 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 5, 11 Innings

Final Seattle 11 L-A Angels 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 4 Atlanta 1

Final Washington 4 San Francisco 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 1

Final Colorado 6 Philadelphia 2

Final Cincinnati 4 San Diego 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 131 Brooklyn 115

Final San Antonio 118 Denver 108

Final Golden State 132 L.A. Clippers 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 2 Washington 1

Final St. Louis 3 Winnipeg 2

Final San Jose 5 Vegas 2