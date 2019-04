bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team stormed from behind Thursday at Lawson-Biggs Field in chalking up a needed sweep over Butler Community College 4-1 and 6-5.

Snapping a three game conference losing streak, Barton improves to 15-11 in the Jayhawk West and 29-15 overall while dropping Butler to 12-10 and 26-17 on the year. The back end of the four game series resumes at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in El Dorado at McDonald Stadium.