Cop Shop (4/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:51 a.m. an accident was reported at Patton Road & Railroad Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 195 NE 40 Road.

Theft

At 4:37 p.m. a theft was reported at 181 N. Highway 281.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/18)

Chest Pain

At 12:10 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 12:18 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 1901 Frey Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:40 p.m. Victoria Weber was backing in the 2300 block of 8th Street and struck legally parked vehicle owned by Johnnie Powell.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:38 p.m. a report of a prowler was made in the area of 5937 Eisenhower Ct B last night and requested extra patrol.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 26th & Gano Street.

At 4:37 p.m. a report of wanting to speak with an officer in reference to her neighbor’s trampoline blowing into her vehicle was made at 3124 Morton Street.

Theft

At 4:49 p.m. a theft was reported at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:46 p.m. a report of an unknown subject in the residence over night was made at 1120 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 3413 10th Street.

Shots Fired

At 9:28 p.m. a report of possible shots fired in the area of 3503 10th Street was made.