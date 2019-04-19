Great Bend Post

Clara Barton Hospital to host walking lunch

by

It can be hard to find time in your busy schedule to participate in physical activity. However, taking a walk is one of the simplest, safest and most effective forms of exercise – and you can start on April 24 for National Walk @ Lunch Day!

Clara Barton Hospital encourages community members and businesses to wear their walking shoes on the 24th and meet at Clara Barton Hospital for a come-and-go walking lunch on Wednesday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those who are not able to join the walk at Clara Barton Hospital can also register at the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce from 11:30-1:00 or are encouraged to walk at their own place of employment.

National Walk @ Lunch Day is designed to encourage busy people like you to take a walk during your lunch break and start a healthy routine. Walking is one of the easiest and most effective forms of exercise and, when done briskly and on a regular basis, 30 minutes of walking can decrease the risk of heart attack and type-2 diabetes, control weight, improve muscle tone, and reduce stress.

All attendees (at both the Hospital and the Hoisington Chamber) will have a chance to register to win tons of door prizes, including t-shirts, water bottles, and three Grand Prizes. Clara’s Corner Café will also be providing all attendees at both locations with a complimentary sack lunch.

Those participating in National Walk @ Lunch Day are also encouraged to post a selfie or group photo to the Clara Barton Hospital Facebook or Twitter page and use the hashtag #NWLDKS.

Join the tens of thousands of people around the country on April 24 for a 30-minute walk, and take the first step towards a healthier lifestyle. Remember to bring your walking shoes and meet outside Clara Barton Hospital, 250 West 9th Street or at the Chamber, 123 N Main St. in Hoisington.