The public is invited to attend the fifth annual “Pulled Pork & Chicken Feed,” on April 24 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Central Care Cancer Center. The barbecue will be held in the Central Care parking lot, located at 204 Cleveland Street, Great Bend. In the case of inclement weather, the barbecue will be held inside Central Care Cancer Center.

All proceeds from the barbecue benefit Relay for Life of Barton County.

The cost is $5 per person and carry out is available.