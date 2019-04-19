Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/18)

BOOKED: Dennis M. Cannon Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Fuentes of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for burglary with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Dennis M. Cannon Jr. on GBMC warrant with a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Krystal Halseth on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Richard Musil on $10,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess and $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Bailey Klein on Barton County case with $10,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Valencia Reif on Barton County case after serving sanction and Great Bend case with release from court.

RELEASED: Oliver Guyton on Barton County case to Community Corrections , Kansas Parole warrant withdrawn.

RELEASED: Jordan Trevino of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine after receiving a $10,000 OR bond per the judge.

RELEASED: Brayden Powell-Rand of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, after receiving a $10,000 OR through Barton County District Court per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Karie McBride of Bushton to Ness County.

RELEASED: Christopher Fuentes of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for burglary, theft, and criminal use of a financial card after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bails.