When you need to pick up Memorial Day flowers in Great Bend

With Memorial Day coming up May 27 and many citizens planning to decorate graves of loved ones, the City of Great Bend is sending out an early reminder of the dates that items can be left on the graves.

The Great Bend Cemetery staff wants to please everyone by allowing time to place flowers, but the staff still needs to perform necessary maintenance at the cemeteries.

“I do feel sorry for our staff, because they get yelled at on phone calls,” said Great Bend Community Coordinated Christina Hayes. “This is the way we do it because we need to mow.”

Memorial Day flowers can be placed on graves starting May 18 and need to be removed by June 2. Cemetery staff removes all flowers left on the graves starting at 8 a.m. on June 3 to begin mowing. They are not responsible for any items left after June 2.