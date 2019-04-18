The Chiefs 2019 regular season schedule is finalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Football League announced on Wednesday the regular season schedule for its centennial season. As the Kansas City Chiefs enter the franchise’s 60th season, the team will be featured in five primetime television games, including two nationally televised contests at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City will kick off its quest for a fourth-straight AFC West title with back-to-back road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs are 10-2 against the Raiders under Head Coach Andy Reid and have won the last three contests. Kansas City returns to Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 22 to face the Baltimore Ravens in the club’s home opener. The Chiefs then hit the road again for their first visit to Detroit since 2011. Kansas City’s first primetime contest is on Oct. 6 against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional playoff game in which the Chiefs won 31-13, advancing to the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Oct. 13 before back-to-back primetime contests, first in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 17 and then a Super Bowl I rematch at home against Green Bay on Sunday Night Football (Oct. 27).

On Nov. 3, the Minnesota Vikings come to Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl IV rematch followed by a road contest against Tennessee on Nov. 10. The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City on Nov. 18. After the club’s Bye Week on Nov. 24, the team takes on the Raiders at home on Dec. 1, before facing the Patriots on Dec. 8. The Chiefs face the Broncos at home on Dec. 15, then travel to Chicago for Sunday Night Football against the Bears on Dec. 22. Kansas City finishes its regular season slate at home against the Chargers on Dec. 29.

Here’s how the full season schedule looks overall (all times Central Time):

Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 8 – Chiefs @ Jaguars – 12:00 p.m.

Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 15 – Chiefs @ Raiders – 3:05 p.m.

Week 3 – Sunday, Sept 22 – Ravens @ Chiefs – 12:00 p.m.

Week 4 – Sunday, Sept. 29 – Chiefs @ Lions – 12:00 p.m.

Week 5 – Sunday, Oct. 6 – Colts @ Chiefs** – 7:20 p.m.

Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 13 – Texans @ Chiefs – 12:00 p.m.

Week 7 – Thursday, October 17 – Chiefs @ Broncos^ – 7:20 p.m.

Week 8 – Sunday, Oct. 27 – Packers @ Chiefs** – 7:20 p.m.

Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 3 – Vikings @ Chiefs – 12:00 p.m.

Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 10 – Chiefs @ Titans – 12:00 p.m.

Week 11 – Monday, Nov. 18 – Chiefs @ Chargers (Mexico City)* – 7:15 p.m.

Week 12 – BYE WEEK

Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 1 – Raiders @ Chiefs – 12:00 p.m.

Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 8 – Chiefs @ Patriots – 3:25 p.m.

Week 15 – Sunday, Dec. 15 – Broncos @ Chiefs – 12:00 p.m.

Week 16 – Sunday, Dec. 22 – Chiefs @ Bears** – 7:20 p.m.

Week 17 – Sunday, Dec. 29 – Chargers @ Chiefs – 12:00 p.m.

* = Monday Night Football ** = Sunday Night Football