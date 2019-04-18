Shockers pick up Sunrise Christian Academy’s Grant Sherfield

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall has added another highly-regarded guard to his 2019 recruiting class with the signing of Sunrise Christian Academy’s Grant Sherfield on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard and consensus four-star recruit ranks No. 110 in the Class of 2019, per Rivals.

Sherfield announced his decision via Twitter on Apr. 16, with the message: “Glad to be back where it all started. I’m coming home.”

A Wichita native who grew up rooting for the Shockers, Sherfield moved with his family to Forth Worth, Texas as a sixth-grader. Last fall, Sherfield returned to play his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in nearby Bel Air, Kan., where he averaged a team-high 15.6 points and helped the Buffalos to their first-ever GEICO Nationals appearance.