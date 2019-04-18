Residents escape Kansas apartment fire

MANHATTAN — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire in an apartment complex in Manhattan.

Just after 9:13 p.m.Wednesday, fire crews was dispatched to 415 Walters Drive Apartment 808 in Manhattan for a report of a structure fire with occupants possibly trapped, according to Deputy Chief Ryan Almes.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story apartment building with fire showing from the rear of the building extending into the attic.

Crews searched the building and confirmed that all occupants had exited the structure. The fire reached a second alarm before it was contained. No injuries were reported.

Apartments 808 and 810 suffered fire damage and apartments 807 and 809 suffered smoke and water damage.The occupants of all four damaged units were displaced. An estimate on damage was not available early Thursday.