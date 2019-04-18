Read the full redacted version of Robert Muller’s report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia and President Donald Trump (all times local):

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation is two volumes and 448 pages long including attachments.

Read the full Mueller report here.

The report’s first volume details Russian election interference and the second relates to whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The report reveals how Trump repeatedly sought to seize control of the Russia probe.

The 10 episodes scrutinized by Mueller include Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, the president’s directive to subordinates to have Mueller fired and efforts to encourage witnesses not to cooperate.

The president’s lawyers have said Trump’s conduct fell within his constitutional powers, but Mueller’s team deemed the episodes were deserving of scrutiny to determine whether crimes were committed.

Attorney General William Barr held a news conference on Mueller’s report before it was released. He said it found no cooperation between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russians interfering in that election.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that it was “a disgrace” for Barr to act like “the personal attorney and publicist” for Trump.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called Barr’s news conference “a farce and an embarrassing display of propaganda” for Trump. And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said, “The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that Barr’s news conference was “a stunt, filled with political spin.”

The Justice Department has provided Congress with a redacted version of the report. Democrats want the full report released.