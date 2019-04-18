Police: 14-year-old accused of social media threat at Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 457 school district officials are investigating an alleged school threat.

Just after 8p.m. Wednesday, police received information from a student and concerned parent of a potential threat against Horace Good Middle School, 412 North Main, in Garden City, according to Sgt. Lana Urtega. The threat received on social media depicted the general use of firearms to harm students at the school.

In conjunction with the school district, a letter was sent to parents and school staff of the reported threat and of an increased police presence at the school Thursday, according to Urtega.

At 10a.m. Thursday, police identified a 14-year-old middle school student as the suspect who made the threat.

An affidavit has been filed with the Finney County Attorney requesting charges of aggravated criminal threat and criminal false communiation, according to Urtega.