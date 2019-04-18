Legislators back landowners fighting wind energy line across Kansas

The vote Thursday by the House targets a $2.3 billion project that would carry electricity 750 miles from Kansas windmills across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana serving eastern states.

The project won approval last month from Missouri utility regulators. That decision could allow developers to use condemnation to acquire easement rights from landowners unwilling to sell.

The bill blocking that now goes to the Missouri Senate.

The Grain Belt Express power line was proposed by Houston-based Clean Line Energy Partners. It’s in the process of being acquired by Chicago-based Invenergy.