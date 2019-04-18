Lady Cougars sweep Pratt

bartonsports.com

Scoring a combined fifteen runs in each of Wednesday’s twin bill first innings, the Barton Community College softball team rolled to a pair of run-rule shortened victories at Pratt Community College winning 15-0 and 11-2.

Jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the opener, the Cougars tacked on four more in the third in cruising to the big win before following with a six-run first frame in the nightcap as Barton scored in four of its five at-bat innings.

The victories keep the Cougars three games back in the Jayhawk East standings at 18-4 and 26-11 while sinking Pratt to 4-22 in league play and 4-43 overall.

Next up is Saturday’s “Sophomore Day” as the Cougars host Southeast Community College in a 2:00 p.m. non-conference doubleheader.