Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday

The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Great Bend Noon Kiwanis Club is set for 9:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. The hunt will be at the Kiwanis Walking Track on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park, just off McKinley Street. Kiwanis member Barb Esfeld says there will be plenty of eggs to be found with candy inside them and some with special prizes.

“There’s lots of candy and eggs that they will find, but if they look inside the eggs, there are some special tickets that say come see the Easter bunny,” said Kiwanis member Barb Esfeld.

Esfeld says there are kites, certificates, and stuffed bunnies included in the special prizes. Having the Easter bunny attend the hunt was new last year, and will be back in 2019.

The event is open to all area children pre-school through 6th grade.