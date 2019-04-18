GREAT BEND – Kent Robert Yetschke, 68, passed away February 22, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born January 10, 1951 to Robert Eldon and Betty Ann (Bowsher) Yetschke.

A lifetime resident of the Great Bend area, Kent was a butcher for Dillons, Food-4-Less, Great Bend Packing, and the Butcher Block in Larned. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and even acted as a guide to hunters on excursions. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Survivors include, one daughter, Kendra Brown and her husband Eric of Burdett; one niece, Juli Sparkman and her husband George Webster of Bel Aire; and three grandchildren, Dawson Williams, Logan Williams and Mackenlie Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Tara Rene Yetschke; and sister, Barbara Yetschke.

Cremation has taken place and services are pending at a later date.

