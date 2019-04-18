Kan. police officer air-lifted to hospital after rear-end crash with school bus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —A Kansas police officer was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Coffeyville Police Department Chevy Tahoe driven by Darin R. Daily, 46, Coffeyville, was eastbound on U.S. 166 two miles west of Tyro.

The SUV rear ended Caney Valley USD 436 International School Bus driven by Rosella P. Moreland, 64, Caney, that was stopped at 2354 East U.S.166 to drop off some students.

The 7 students including 4 boys and 3 girls on the bus were not injured.

Officer Daily, a K-9 officer was making a routine drive back from training out of town, according to the Coffeyville Police Department. The patrol K-9 was not seriously injured. Daily had to be cut from the patrol car by the Coffeyville Fire Department jaws of life. He was air-liftedto Freeman Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.