Kan. man accused of sexual battery of Japanese student sentenced in plea deal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The suspect in a kidnapping and rape case entered a plea Tuesday to an amended complaint, which dropped the kidnapping charge and also changed five rape charges to aggravated sexual battery.

Victor Pedraza, 21, also entered a plea to aggravated domestic battery and possession of marijuana.

He requested a departure before sentencing, but that was denied by Reno County District Judge Joe McCarville. He was then sentenced to just under six years in prison.

Pedraza was convicted for the beating and sexual battery of the Japanese student he had been dating. She had been attending Hutchinson Community College.

Pedraza set her passport and documents on fire. Police also said the victim was tied to a bed and beaten, then forced into sex twice. The crimes occurred in June of 2017.

Pedraza entered a plea last year, but then withdrew it. He apparently had a change of heart and entered a plea in the case Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton had agreed to the plea earlier so the victim wouldn’t have to testify in the United States. She was allowed to stay home in Japan.