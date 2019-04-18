The annual Jr. Home Run Derby and Pitch Hit, and Run Competition is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at the Great Bend Sports Complex from 5:30-6:30 pm. This event is sponsored by the Great Bend Optimist Club and the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

This competition will showcase each baseball or softball player skills in Pitching, Hitting, Running and Home Run hitting.

Winners will have an opportunity to compete at the regional event at Royals Stadium and MLB All Star Game. This free event is open to all boys and girls, ages 14 and under.

Register for the Pitch Hit and Run competition at the Great Bend Sports Complex at 5:30 pm. For more information, contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext. 117 or Great Bend Rec Facebook page.