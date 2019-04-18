Job Fest returns April 25th

T he 12th Annual Great Bend Job Fest takes place next Thursday, April 25th at the Great Bend Events Center. The fair is for both businesses and employees in Central Kansas and is sponsored by many organizations in the region. The event has been beneficial to both job seekers and employers, helping businesses like Sunflower Diversified Services find qualified individuals to fill a number of different positions. Vicki Keffer is the Human Resources Director at Sunflower.

Judy Jacobs is the Director of Testing, Advisement and Career Services at Barton Community College. She encourages job seekers to come to the event with an open mind and an understanding that there are more opportunities out there then they might realize.

For job seekers looking to have a professional appearance at the event, Barton’s Community Service Organization is once again hosting the career closet. This year attendees can find appropriate clothing not only on the day of the event but the day before as well. The career closet will be open on Wednesday the 24th from 3-5 p.m. at the Events Center.

Be sure to bring extra copies of your resume to distribute. Resume assistance is available in advance at KansasWorks, 1025 Main in Great Bend.

Next week’s event takes place from 3-6 pm. at the Events Center in Great Bend.