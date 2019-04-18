Installation of new playground at Vets Park expected in early May

The equipment has arrived and currently the preliminary work is being done to install the equipment at the toddler playground on the southeast corner of Veterans Lake in Great Bend. City of Great Bend and Great Bend Recreation Commission crews are restructuring the area for the new equipment.

“I’d like to thank the Rec Commission,” said Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis. “They’ve been the ones spearheading this and it’s been a good partnership.”

Installation of the equipment is expected to take place the first or second full week in May.

The new toddler playground features smart play structures of a Fire Station and Playhouse Loft in addition to updating the current toddler swings and adding additional new features.

The project will be funded in part by the Great Bend Recreation Commission for $53,700 and the Golden Belt Community Foundation grant providing $34,047 for the new playground equipment and surfacing. The City of Great Bend will be providing the landscaping, site work and concrete work for this new playground project. The Kiwanis Club is sponsoring additional benches.