Great Bend lends a hand to United Way partner following budget cuts

Knowing that it could be a tougher than normal year for the entities funded through United Way of Central Kansas, the City of Great Bend will take some financial burden away from the Great Bend Children’s Learning Center.

The Learning Center, a non-profit preschool and daycare, is one of 22 community partners that receives funding through the United Way. United Way is reducing their funding by 30 percent next year, cutting into the Learning Center’s budget.

Along with their building on 22nd Street, the Learning Center rents space at the Front Door on 10th Street from the City of Great Bend for their school-age program. The Great Bend City Council passed the recommendation to temporarily lower the Learning Center’s rent.

“During strategic planning, we did hear about the importance of daycare and the effects on working families and the economy,” said City Administrator Kendal Francis.

The Learning Center currently pays $300 a month for rent at the Front Door. The passed resolution will reduce that amount to $50 a month for one year.

“I believe this would be a way that the City could help bolster the daycare’s importance without directly funding something,” Francis said.

The Learning Center serves 114 children between the ages of two weeks and 12 years old. There are 22 children in the school-age program at the Front Door for kindergarten through 6th grade.

United Way experienced a $40,000 shortfall in the 2019 campaign, resulting in cut funding to their partner agencies. The reduction will mean an approximate $6,000 cut to the Learning Center’s budget.

Francis is hopeful donations to United Way will rebound during the year while the Learning Center is on reduced rent.