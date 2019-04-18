Glassman Corporation is growing and hiring for work in your area! Now accepting applications for Skilled Residential/Light Commercial HVAC Service Technicians. Pay starting at $20-$28 per hour based upon experience and credentials. Successful candidates must have a valid DL, be self-motivated, goal orientated, and eager to learn. FT.

Benefits:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Medical Insurance Additional Insurances such as Dental, Disability and Life Insurance available 401k with Safe Harbor Match Employee Appreciation Events Safety Rewards Program Paid Holidays and PTO Paid Uniforms

Glassman Corporation participates in E-Verify and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Employment offers are dependent upon passing a pre-employment drug screen and physical.

To apply please visit www.glassmancorp.com/careers