Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.