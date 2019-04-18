Cop Shop (4/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/17)

Battery

At 3:45 p.m. a case of battery was reported at 472 W. 2nd Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/17)

Stroke

At 12:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3218 25th Street.

Theft

At 2:51 p.m. theft of money was reported at 2522 8th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:33 p.m. a report from 1201 2nd Street stated someone was shooting out the windows to an abandoned residence.

Theft

At 6:17 p.m. a report of someone stealing her wallet after leaving it in the store at 1811 Main Street was made.