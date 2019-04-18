Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Kan. Capitol to Celebrate Repeal of Prohibition-Era Law

TOPEKA – To celebrate the modernization of liquor laws in the state of Kansas, which now allow for beer greater than 3.2 percent Alcohol By Weight to be sold in select locations, the Budweiser Clydesdales will symbolically deliver beer to the Kansas Capitol Thursday.

The delivery is reminiscent of the Budweiser Clydesdale delivery of beer in 1933 to President Roosevelt to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.

The Clydesdale visit just before 2p.m. will include the presentation of a plaque with a Clydesdale horseshoe to Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman.

Anheuser-Busch has a long-standing relationship with the state of Kansas, working with 15 distributors that employ approximately 500 Kansans. The brewer is happy to celebrate with all of Kansas today as the state embraces modern beer laws that will help the Kansas beer industry and entire state economy grow.