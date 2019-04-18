Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/17)

BOOKED: Megan Madison-Smith on Rush County case.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault and battery, no bond.

BOOKED: Andrew Tucker of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Tyler Partington of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving an OR bond of $10,000.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Hoisington on BCDC case for aggravated assault and battery to JJA.