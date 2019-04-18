22-year-old Kansas woman jailed for drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a shooting.

Just after 12:20p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a disturbance with shots fired in the 3000 Block of South Clifton in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

Investigators determined that 22-year-old Briaunna Hernandez fired multiple shots at a home while seated in a vehicle. At the time the shots were fired, three individuals known to Hernandez were outside the residence. They were not injured.

Police did locate and arrest Hernendez without incident in the 4100 Block of Ross Parkway. She is being held on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Police also recovered a handgun during their investigation.