Wednesday Sports Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich welcomed hard-throwing prospect Ryan Helsley to the big leagues with a three-run homer, his eighth against St. Louis this season, to help send the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-4 victory over the Cardinals. Lorenzo Cain and Yasmani Grandal each homered in a five-run third against Jack Flaherty (1-1), when the Brewers went up 5-0.

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a pair of solo shots for his first multihomer game and Leury Garcia added a two-run drive to power the Chicago White Sox past the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Yonder Alonso also homered and went 4 for 4 as the White Sox won for the fourth time in five games. Reynaldo Lopez allowed one run and five hits in six innings to rebound from a poor start to his season.

UNDATED (AP) — A proposed NCAA rule change being voted on this week would make football and basketball coaches less likely to add graduate student transfers to their teams. The proposal would count a grad transfer against a team’s scholarship total for two years, no matter how much eligibility the player has when they arrive. Currently, college athletes with undergraduate degrees can transfer and play right away rather than sitting out a season. It has created de facto free agency in big-time college sports.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points, Kyle Lowry bounced back from a scoreless playoff opener with 22 and the Toronto Raptors routed the Orlando Magic 111-82, evening their Eastern Conference first-round series at one win apiece. In other action, Jamal Murray shook off a horrid shooting night to score 21 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and led the Denver Nuggets to a 114-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. That series is also tied at a game each.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The real wins are those in the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have been swept in the first round after one of the best regular seasons ever. The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Lightning 7-3 Tuesday night to complete the four-game sweep .The Blue Jackets advance to play the winner of the Boston-Toronto series. And the New York Islanders’ finished off the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 3-1 win in Game 4 to pull off a stunning sweep.

MIAMI (AP) — Jose Quintana gave up six hits in seven innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 4-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Quintana struck out seven and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14. Javier Baez went 3 for 4 and hit his fifth homer, a solo shot to the opposite field off Adam Conley in the eighth. Baez has three hits in each of his last three games.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Steven Duggar homered off fastballs from Stephen Strasburg, and the light-hitting San Francisco Giants powered their way to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Giants came in with a grand total of 10 homers through their first 17 games, which ranked 29th of 30 major league clubs.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 3, 10 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Boston 0

Final Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 2

Final Toronto 6 Minnesota 5

Final Texas 5 L-A Angels 0

Final Chi White Sox 5 Kansas City 1

Final Houston 9 Oakland 1

Final Cleveland 4 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 14 N-Y Mets 3

Final San Francisco 7 Washington 3

Final Chi Cubs 4 Miami 0

Final Arizona 9 Atlanta 6

Final Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 4

Final Colorado 8 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Cincinnati 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 111 Orlando 82

Final Denver 114 San Antonio 105

Final Portland 114 Oklahoma City 94

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Columbus 7 Tampa Bay 3

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final OT Winnipeg 2 St. Louis 1

Final Vegas 5 San Jose 0