Wednesday Night – Thursday Weather

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.