Tustin spreads word about Come Home Reverse Scholarship Fund

When Christy Tustin explains the basics of a new program designed to entice educated workers to return to central Kansas, she is learning “people are excited to give it a try.”

As executive director of the Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF), Tustin is talking with central Kansans about the Come Home Reverse Scholarship Fund. Each county in the Foundation’s service area – Pawnee, Rush, Stafford and Barton – has signed a resolution supporting the program.

“County commissioners believe the lack of a skilled workforce is a burden of government,” Tustin said. “Everyone agrees we need people to fill specific jobs and roles in our communities; some of these are not easy to fill.

“Organizations believe they can build upon this program in other recruitment efforts by telling prospective employees about it and encouraging them to apply.”

The competitive scholarship, which is funded by private donations, is geared to benefit recent graduates who face student-loan debt. Grants will be paid directly to the loan holder and will be spread out over five years. Each award could be up to $10,000, which is taxable. So far, $110,00 is in the fund and more donations are being accepted.

Tustin outlined a few specifics.

 A “recent” graduate is someone who has earned an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree, or a certificate in a skilled-trade program within the last seven years.

 Applicants must have student debt.

 Preference is given to applicants who can prove previous residency of at least four years in one of the four counties or demonstrate immediate family currently lives within the area.

 Applicants may not already be living in the area.

 Applicants must demonstrate a desire to move to one of the four counties, find or create employment and make the area their permanent residence.

 Those selected to receive a scholarship have up to 120 days to show a written job commitment from an employer or demonstrate entrepreneurial ability to create a company and/or be successfully self-employed.

“Equal consideration is given to college degrees and vocational-technical certificates in trades such as electrical, plumbing and heating and air,” Tustin noted.

“One thing we will consider is the need for a particular skill set or education to fill a position.

“This fund is part of a broader regional effort with community partners to expand talent-retention efforts, stimulate greater investment and improve the economic outlook.”

Scholarship donors know rural communities have lost population and many young people do not return home after college, Tustin commented.

“They see this program as an incentive to encourage graduates to move home,” she said. “Donors also note there are many positions available that are difficult to fill and this type of scholarship may attract individuals with specific education or training.

“They want to help us recruit an educated workforce who will live and work in our area, which includes financially distressed counties that need to combat a low percentage of residents with college degrees.”

Tustin provided a few statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau regarding people age 25 and older with bachelor’s degrees.

In Pawnee County, 22.4 percent have bachelor’s degrees; in Rush County, it’s 23.7 percent; in Stafford County, it’s 21.7 percent; and Barton is at 16.7 percent. The national average hovers around 30 percent.

At $22.5 million in total assets and more than 180 funds under management, the Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford.